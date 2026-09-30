Busi Kheswa | Ending GBVF must become a responsibility we all own

The recent killing of women has once again brought the devastating reality of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) into sharp focus. Behind every statistic is a life lost, a family left grieving and a community forced to confront a painful question, what more can we do to prevent these tragedies?

South Africa cannot afford to treat GBVF as a problem that belongs to government alone. Ending violence against women and children requires a sustained effort from government, communities, families, men, boys, civil society, religious organisations and every individual.

READ: President Ramaphosa rebukes men over violence against women

The National Strategic Plan on GBVF 2020–2030 provides a framework for a coordinated response, recognising that prevention, justice, care and support must work together.

At provincial level, the Gauteng Department of Social Development plays an important role in supporting victims and survivors, particularly through victim empowerment services. These include psychosocial support and counselling, shelters and containment for victims, awareness and prevention programmes, as well as interventions aimed at addressing harmful behaviour among men.

This work is not only about responding after violence has occurred. Social workers and community-based organisations also play an important role in prevention, family support, awareness and helping vulnerable people access services before situations escalate.

But government interventions can only go so far if communities remain silent when violence takes place. Prevention begins in our homes, schools, workplaces, churches and communities. It means challenging behaviour that normalises violence and refusing to dismiss threats, abuse or controlling behaviour as private family matters. It means men and boys taking responsibility for challenging harmful attitudes and becoming part of the solution.

Communities also have a role to play in creating safer neighbourhoods. Residents should report violence, threats and missing persons without delay and work with law-enforcement agencies and community structures to ensure that concerns are acted upon.

For victims and survivors, knowing where to turn for help can make an important difference. The 24-hour Gender-Based Violence Command Centre can be reached on 0800 428 428. Cases of rape, assault, domestic violence and other criminal conduct should also be reported to the police or through Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

READ: Ramaphosa announces list of interventions targeting GBV

The fight against GBVF must not become urgent only when another woman is killed. It must be an everyday commitment. Government must continue strengthening services, communities must remain vigilant, and society must confront the attitudes and behaviours that allow violence to persist.

Most importantly, we must refuse to become accustomed to violence.

Every woman and child has the right to live without fear. Building that safer society is not the responsibility of one department, one institution or one sector. It is a responsibility we all own.

Busi Kheswa works for the Gauteng Department of Social Development

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