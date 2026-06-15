Police confirm Jub Jub will appear in court on Wednesday over gun, kidnapping charges

Controversial media personality Jub Jub, real name Molemo Maarohanye, is set to appear in court on Wednesday in connection with a kidnapping and shooting incident involving an e-hailing driver in Edenvale.

The 45-year-old Jub Jub will appear before the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on June 17 following his arrest on Sunday.

Initially the police had stated that Jub Jub would appear in court on Monday, June 15.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday, June 14, after allegedly confronting the driver, who had just dropped off a female passenger at a residence in the area.

Confrontation over woman

According to police, the Jub Jub accused the driver of being romantically involved with his girlfriend, triggering a tense confrontation that quickly escalated.

It is alleged that he forcibly detained the driver and prevented him from leaving. During the incident, the suspect reportedly discharged a firearm in the driver’s direction.

E-hailing driver escaped unharmed

Despite the ordeal, the driver managed to escape unharmed and drove to a nearby police station, where he reported the matter.

Police acted swiftly on the complaint and arrested the suspect shortly afterwards.

The man faces charges of kidnapping, unlawful discharge of a firearm in a public area and defeating the ends of justice.

Authorities have confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

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