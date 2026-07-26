Questions about CEO’s qualifications divide MDDA board

Almost two years after the auditor-general issued a damning finding that the CEO of the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) was not qualified for the role, divisions have emerged in the agency’s board on how to handle the crisis.
Or download the Sunday World e-Edition app
- The Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) CEO Shoeshoe Qhu was found unqualified for her role by the Auditor-General and legal opinion for lacking required financial credentials, resulting in irregular expenditure.
- Despite the 2024 audit finding and legal advice, the MDDA board has been divided on addressing the CEO’s irregular appointment, with conflicting internal statements about board support.
- Board member Thembelani Mpakati publicly challenged the board's official responses, accusing some members of concealing information and supporting an illegal appointment.
- The MDDA board declined further public comment citing ongoing legal proceedings, while the Auditor-General confirmed the finding and irregular expenditure disclosure in Parliament.
- The board is expected to brief Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni after the final audit opinion, with the issue unresolved pending litigation outcomes.