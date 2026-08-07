Safa committee gives Pitso Mosimane thumbs up for Bafana job

The Sunday World has it on good authority that the Safa technical committee will tomorrow recommend Pitso Mosimane to take over as the new Bafana Bafana coach after Hugo Broos parted ways with the federation at the end of last month.

A well-placed member of the technical committee has revealed that after marathon meetings and lengthy deliberations this week, some of which were attended virtually and ran late into the night, a decision was taken to rubber-stamp and to present the name of the highly decorated former Bafana coach Mosimane to the National Executive Committee (NEC) during a meeting at Safa House on Saturday morning.

Last week, during Broos’ farewell press conference, Safa president Danny Jordaan told the media that the matter of the new coach will be addressed this Saturday during their NEC meeting: “Next week Saturday we will have an NEC meeting, and that is when a decision will be taken,” said Jordaan.

The NEC will then ratify Mosimane’s appointment, and then the administration will proceed with the appointment procedure that includes salary package negotiations and the new coach’s entourage in the technical team.

We believe he is the best candidate for the job

Said the member of the technical committee: “After lengthy deliberations, I can confirm that our chairperson, Jack Maluleke, will hand over our recommendations of coach Pitso Mosimane to the NEC. We believe that he is the best candidate for the job, and his work in the African continent and in the Gulf region speaks volumes. We are confident he can lead Bafana Bafana to greater success.

Mosimane was in charge of Bafana from 2010 until 2012 after he took over from Brazilian legend Carlos Alberto Parreira at the end of the 2010 Fifa World Cup, which was held in South Africa. He also served as an assistant to Joel Santana during the 2009 FIFA Confederations Cup. The former SuperSport United coach had served as caretaker coach of Bafana prior to the appointment of Parreira.

After leaving the SA national team and joining Mamelodi Sundowns, he established himself as one of the most successful African coaches in the continent and in the Middle East.

Mosimane had been confirmed as frontrunner

“During the recently concluded 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico, USA and Canada, chairperson of the committee Jack Maluleke opened up to Sunday World about Mosimane being the frontrunner for the Bafana coaching job.

“I can confirm that amongst the many top names of coaches who have applied for the Bafana Bafana job is indeed Pitso Mosimane. I have his CV with me,” Safa Technical Committee chairman Jack Maluleke told Sunday World in Monterrey, Mexico.

“We all know the passion of coach Pitso, his love for the country, and what his profile looks like, but he will also go through the interview process like everyone else because I have over 80 applications with me.

“So, we will finalise the process when we return home after the World Cup. Because we need someone who will come in and get the job started for the upcoming Afcon qualifiers around September,” added Maluleke at the time.

After leaving Sundowns, Mosimane joined Africa’s Club of the Century, Al Ahly in Cairo, before he went to Saudi Arabia to Al Ahli Jeddah. He then crossed the floor to Al Wahda FC in the UAE.

Mosimane then returned to Saudi and started his tenure at Abha Football Club. His stay did not last, and he packed his bags for Iran and signed on the dotted line for Esteghlal. After leaving Iran Mosimane came back to Johannesburg and has been focusing on and growing his various development projects and schools’ soccer programmes.

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