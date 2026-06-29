SAPS deploys top teams after Major General Feroz Khan shooting

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has mobilised high-level investigative units following the attempted murder of Major General Feroz Khan, who was shot in Houghton on Sunday evening.

The SAPS said in a statement that it has committed maximum resources to investigating the attack on Khan, who was shot on 3rd Avenue in Houghton.

A multi-disciplinary team comprising the Gauteng Hawks, Crime Intelligence and the SAPS Detective Service is leading the investigation. In addition, the acting national commissioner has directed that the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) be incorporated to ensure that all possible leads are thoroughly pursued.

Major General Khan was due to appear before the Madlanga Commission on July 1, 2026. While the timing of the attack has fuelled public speculation, SAPS has cautioned against drawing any conclusions at this stage.

Police said it would be “premature and irresponsible” to speculate on any possible motive or to link the incident to his anticipated appearance before the commission, stressing that investigators will follow the evidence wherever it leads.

SAPS reiterated that it treats any attempt to intimidate or harm individuals involved in judicial processes with utmost seriousness. The police warned that any effort to interfere with the administration of justice or the work of commissions would be met with the full might of the law.

Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane has strongly condemned the attack, assuring the public that no resource will be spared in identifying and arresting those responsible.

She also extended well wishes to Major General Khan, expressing hope for his speedy recovery and offering support to his family during this time.

The Madlanga commission of inquiry recently issued a summons directing the controversial Khan to appear before the inquiry on July 1, with a number of days set aside for his testimony.

The summons issued to Khan, who was scheduled to remain before the inquiry for as long as necessary, came after he withdrew two urgent court applications aimed at preventing the commission and the police from accessing electronic devices seized from him on May 10.

The commission had previously issued a Regulation 10(6) notice authorising SAPS to grant investigators access to the devices, arguing that information stored on them is critical to its investigation.

On June 3, Khan approached the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg seeking an urgent interdict to stop the commission, SAPS, and other parties from handling the devices or accessing any of the data contained on them.

Khan was arrested on May 10 during an operation at his residence in Houghton, Johannesburg. He appeared in court the following day alongside Major-General Ebrahim Kadwa, head of the Gauteng Hawks, and businessman Tariq Downes.

According to the charges disclosed in court, Khan was arrested in connection with an investigation into the alleged unlawful possession and dealing in precious metals, specifically unwrought gold. He and his co-accused also face a charge of defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

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