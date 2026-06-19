Senona defends Sander decision, cocaine storage

Suspended KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Lesetja Senona has defended his handling of matters involving controversial officer Karl Sander and the storage of a 541kg cocaine consignment.

This as the scrutiny intensified during his testimony before the Madlanga Commission on Friday.

Senona faced tough questioning from co-commissioner Sesi Baloyi, who challenged what appeared to be inconsistencies in his evidence regarding Sander’s return to the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation narcotics unit. This despite serious corruption allegations hanging over the officer.

Baloyi noted that Senona had supported Sander’s return even though he had not been formally cleared of allegations linking him to the supply of drugs to nightclubs along Durban’s Florida Road.

Responding to the commission’s concerns, Senona conceded that his stance could raise questions.

‘My position may appear unusual’

“My position may appear unusual to the commission,” Senona acknowledged.

But he maintained that Sander’s return to the unit was appropriate under the circumstances.

The commission also heard evidence about an email allegedly sent by General Jessica Surajbali instructing Senona to suspend Sander.

Despite not having access to the email, Senona said he had complied with instructions from Hawks management by moving Sander out of the narcotics unit.

“I complied with directives from Hawks head office by temporarily transferring Sander to another unit,” he said.

Senona further testified that the directive originated with former Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, while Surajbali instructed that Sander be moved pending the outcome of investigations into corruption allegations against him.

Senona testified that after his own suspension earlier this year, he sought a copy of the correspondence from the Hawks.

“I requested a copy of the email from the Hawks after my suspension, but it was never provided to my legal team,” he told the commission.

Who was in charge when Sander was reassigned?

Questions also arose over who was serving as acting provincial commander when Sander was reassigned to Provincial Support Services. Senona said he could not answer on behalf of former acting commander Gavin Jacob, who had earlier testified that he could not recall who occupied the position at the time.

However, Senona maintained that he had personally signed Sander’s transfer letter.

“The transfer letter issued to Sander was signed by me, and Jacob was present when the document was finalised,” he testified.

Storage, theft of cocaine

The commission’s attention later turned to the storage and subsequent theft of 541kg of cocaine from the Hawks’ Port Shepstone offices.

Senona denied any prior knowledge of security concerns at the facility.

“I was never informed of any security deficiencies at the Port Shepstone offices before the cocaine was stored there in June 2021,” he said.

He added that he never visited the premises after the drugs had been placed there.

“I never visited the facility after the drugs had been stored there,” Senona said.

Prinsloo failed to disclose information

Senona also accused Colonel Jakobus Prinsloo of failing to provide key information to the commission.

“Prinsloo failed to disclose that he informed the District Commissioner about the decision to store the cocaine at the Port Shepstone Hawks offices,” Senona alleged.

He further claimed that Prinsloo omitted details about a visit to the office by Hawks officer Campbell Nyuswa on November 2, 2021, just days before the cocaine was stolen during a break-in.

Senona told the commission that he had been cleared in a KwaZulu-Natal disciplinary hearing linked to allegations arising from the Port Shepstone cocaine matter.

He further presented a photograph that he said showed another drug seizure being handled without official evidence bags.

“The photograph shows a separate mandrax seizure being processed at the Port Shepstone Hawks offices, and the drugs in that case were also not stored in evidence bags,” he testified.

According to Senona, several senior officials, including former Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya and former Police Minister Bheki Cele, were present during that operation.

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