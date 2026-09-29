Sibiya to stay behind bars after bail hearing is postponed

Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner for Crime Detection Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya will spend another night behind bars after his bail application was postponed to Thursday in the Randburg Magistrates’ Court.

Sibiya appeared in court on Tuesday for the formal hearing of his bail application, with his defence arguing that he should be released while he awaits trial.

He faces five charges, including rape, trafficking in persons, promoting the sexual grooming of a child and two counts relating to the sexual grooming of a child. The State alleges the offences involve an 18-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl.

READ: Sibiya’s friend Bishop Maumela withdraws his conspiracy claims

Sibiya has denied the allegations and told the court through his bail application that he intends to plead not guilty.

‘I am the primary breadwinner’

In arguing for his release, Sibiya told the court that he is the primary breadwinner for his family. He also described himself as a ‘viable economic asset’ to the country, pointing to his responsibilities and economic interests.

His bail affidavit states that his release would allow him to continue fulfilling his responsibilities to his family, employees and business interests.

The suspended police general has also undertaken to comply with reasonable bail conditions, including reporting to a police station if required.

He maintains that he is not a flight risk and says he has no intention of interfering with witnesses or obstructing the course of justice.

Also Read: Shadrack Sibiya back in court for formal bail application

Earlier in the proceedings, a defence witness testified about Sibiya’s conduct before and during his arrest.

The witness told the court that Sibiya had contacted authorities on 17 August, offering to cooperate and make himself available in relation to a potential investigation.

According to the witness, advocate Rashad Moosa, his impression was that Sibiya wanted to deal with the matter proactively and clear his name. He also testified that he went to Sibiya’s home on the night of 21 September, when the suspended police general was arrested.

He described the scene as heavily guarded, with several armed SAPS officials and an estimated 10 to 15 vehicles present.

Moosa further stated that there appeared to be two separate teams at the property, one executing a search-and-seizure warrant and another executing the arrest warrant. By the time he arrived, Sibiya was already in custody, and from the time he arrived until he left, Sibiya cooperated with the officials present.

Moosa acknowledged, however, that he could not identify which officials belonged to which task team or comment on whether their involvement was improper.

State asks for more time

The state sought additional time to consider the witness’s evidence and documents referred to during his testimony. The prosecution indicated that it needed to examine the documents and consult with the National Prosecuting Authority before proceeding with cross-examination.

The defence objected to the request, arguing that Moosa’s evidence was brief and straightforward and that the state had already had several hours to prepare. The court ultimately postponed the matter to Thursday, 1 October, for the continuation of the bail hearing.

Sibiya will remain in custody until then.

Also Read: Two dates but one alleged crime in Sibiya charge sheet

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