Sindisiwe Chikunga appoints new interim DG as internal turmoil persists

Minister of Women, Youth, and People with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga has appointed disability activist Dr Praveena Sukhraj-Ely as acting director-general (DG) of the department.

This comes after the sudden termination of former acting DG Dineo Mmako’s stint holding the fort in the post, in what insiders have revealed to be a fallout between the two.

Mmako’s last day July 11

Mmako was shown the door in a letter by Chikunga dated July 10, and she was informed that July 11 would be her last day in the acting post.

“I hereby give notice, in terms of the applicable provisions of the Public Service Act, 1994 (as amended), and any other relevant delegations, that your acting appointment as director-general is terminated with effect from 12 July 2026. Accordingly, 11 July 2026 will constitute the last day of the acting arrangement,” reads Chikunga’s letter sent to Mmako on July 10.

“Kindly take note that all delegations, authorities, and responsibilities conferred upon you by virtue of the acting appointment shall lapse with effect from the termination date referred to above. You are requested to hand over all official records, assets, and outstanding matters to your successor.

“I take this opportunity to convey my sincere appreciation for the way you discharged your duties and responsibilities in the post of director-general. The leadership you demonstrated in giving direction and guidance to the strategic operations of the department in the time that you so acted is appreciated.”

Announcing the appointment of Sukhraj-Ely on July 16, Chikunga lauded “her integrity, legal expertise, and understanding of constitutional mandates, especially in advancing rights for women, youth, and persons with disabilities.”

Internal turmoil

Sukhraj-Ely takes the helm at a time when the department is reportedly battling with internal turmoil over several things happening.

Sunday World recently reported about a probe by the Public Service Commission over a jobs-for-pals scandal that has rocked the department.

Moreover, last week, a letter showing an intention to get rid of media liaison officer Nompendulo Mkhatshwa was trending on various social media platforms, while some senior employees have also jumped ship in recent weeks.

This is while one of the entities reporting to this department, the National Youth Development Agency, has also been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

These are some of the difficulties Sukhraj-Ely will have to contend with and plot solutions as she assumes the hot seat.

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