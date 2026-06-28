Royal in-laws’ R18m ‘spending spree’ probed

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s future in-laws have lost control of a valuable communal property association after the Mpumalanga High Court ordered an independent investigation into claims that millions from a successful land restitution partnership were used for personal gain.

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