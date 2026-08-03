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South African rand firms ahead of factory activity, vehicle sales figures

By Reuters
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South African Rand coins
FILE PHOTO: South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture taken November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Illustration/File Photo

The South African rand strengthened in early trade on Monday ahead of the release of local manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) and vehicle sales data for July.

• The rand traded at 16.4650 against the dollar, up 0.6% from its previous close, as of 07:02.

Manufacturing data anticipated

• The Absa PMI survey, due at 11:00, is expected to provide fresh insight into manufacturing conditions in Africa’s most industrialised economy.

• South African manufacturing sentiment deteriorated in June as weaker demand weighed on new orders, although lower oil prices boosted confidence about future business conditions.

Vehicle sales to show consumer demand

• Investors will also focus on vehicle sales data, due at around 14:00, which will offer a snapshot of consumer demand for big-ticket items after sales rose 15.3% in June.

• Nedbank economists forecast vehicle sales growth to moderate to 9.2% in July, primarily due to the high base reached last year and a less supportive economic backdrop.

• “Even so, sales are expected to remain robust at 56,247 units, underpinned by the lagged effects of interest rate cuts and the availability of affordable imported models,” they said in a note.

Government bond market update

• South Africa’s benchmark 2035 government bond was weaker in early deals, as the yield rose 2.5 basis points to 8.605%.

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  • The South African rand strengthened 0.6% to 16.4650 against the dollar in early trade on Monday.
  • The Absa PMI survey is due at 11:00, expected to offer insights into manufacturing conditions after a deterioration in June.
  • Vehicle sales data, due around 14:00, will indicate consumer demand following a 15.3% rise in June.
  • Nedbank economists forecast July vehicle sales growth to moderate to 9.2%, with an expected 56,247 units sold.
  • South Africa's 2035 government bond yield rose 2.5 basis points to 8.605% in early deals.
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The South African rand strengthened in early trade on Monday ahead of the release of local manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) and vehicle sales data for July.

The rand traded at 16.4650 against the dollar, up 0.6% from its previous close, as of 07:02.

The Absa PMI survey, due at 11:00, is expected to provide fresh insight into manufacturing conditions in Africa's most industrialised economy.

South African manufacturing sentiment deteriorated in June as weaker demand weighed on new orders, although lower oil prices boosted confidence about future business conditions.

• Investors will also focus on vehicle sales data, due at around 14:00, which will offer a snapshot of consumer demand for big-ticket items after sales rose 15.3% in June.

Nedbank economists forecast vehicle sales growth to moderate to 9.2% in July, primarily due to the high base reached last year and a less supportive economic backdrop.

• "Even so, sales are expected to remain robust at 56,247 units, underpinned by the lagged effects of interest rate cuts and the availability of affordable imported models," they said in a note.

South Africa's benchmark 2035 government bond was weaker in early deals, as the yield rose 2.5 basis points to 8.605%.

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