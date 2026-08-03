State, defence clash over grounds for Musa Kekana arrest

The trial-within-a-trial in the attempted murder case against alleged underworld figure, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, his wife Tsakani Matlala and others resumed in the Johannesburg High Court on Monday, with the admissibility of evidence obtained during the arrest of accused number one, Musa Kekana, remaining at the centre of proceedings.

Judge Cassim Moosa presided as defence advocate Anneline van den Heever continued her cross-examination of Captain Alfred Sekgobela who was leading the arrest of Kekana.

Handling of crime scene

Van den Heever handed the court a South African Police Service (SAPS) standing order governing the handling of crime scenes, before questioning Sekgobela on police procedures as part of her cross-examination.

“As the person in charge, you are the person who said where Kekana was arrested (8th Road) is also a crime scene.”

“Correct,” Sekgobela replied.

“You made sure that the crime scene on 8th Road was cordoned off before you left to go to 5th Road (Kekana’s house).”

“Correct,” he said.

“You took all necessary steps to prevent contamination of the crime scene at Kekana’s house?”

“Correct,” Sekgobela replied.

Kekana’s medical state during arrest

Van den Heever continued to question him about Kekana’s medical condition during the arrest.

“Did you document anything as to when Kekana started coughing up blood?,” she asked.

“When he started coughing, I didn’t document it, I documented when he started coughing up blood. It is contained in my diary,” Sekgobela responded.

However, after being asked to identify the entry, he conceded.

“I made a mistake it is not in my diary it is in my statement.”

Van den Heever also challenged the officer’s handling of the scene.

“Your evidence is that you are a commander that follows the law, it is not true, you left Kekana’s house in disarray and you didn’t instruct your members to put things back the way they found them.”

Sekgobela denied the allegation.

Basis for arrests

The defence further questioned the basis for the arrests and the securing of the crime scene.

“I want to put it to you that you had no reasonable suspicion to arrest these people (Kekana and Tau) on 8th Road.”

“There was, and I have placed those reasons in the court,” Sekgobela responded.

After the defence closed its questioning, state prosecutor Elize le Roux began re-examination, despite an objection from the defence to her use of Sekgobela’s statement.

“What did you base your reasonable suspicion on to effect this arrest?” asked le Roux.

“The Hyundai i20 suspected to be involved in the Vereeniging murder was moving to 34 5th Road, Kew. The car was seen entering the address by an eyewitness. The witness then explained that the occupants of the i20 exited the address in a (Mercedes-Benz) Viano and included the description of the driver’s shirt,” he said.

‘We were so professional’

Sekgobela also testified that obtaining a search warrant within hours was unrealistic based on his experience and said officers acted professionally during the operation.

“How did you treat Kekana that day?”

“We were so professional. We respected each other, he and I.”

The trial within a trial continues.

Read More: ‘He coughed blood’: Court hears about arrest of ‘hitman’ linked to Cat Matlala

​Subscribe To Our Newsletter