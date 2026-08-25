Suspended minister Mchunu rejects allegations of plot to throw Mkhwanazi ‘under the bus’

Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has strongly rejected allegations made against him by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Hawks Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Deenadayalan ‘Deena’ Govender before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on August 21.

Govender testified that Mchunu had directly pressured him to lie and implicate KZN Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in police shootings. According to Govender, one of Mchunu’s associates, a Mavuso Ntandane, sought to persuade him to “throw Mkhwanazi under the bus”.

Ntandane met with Govender, where he (Ntandane) called Mchunu. Govender stated that he recognised Mchunu’s voice and that the minister urged him to tell the commission that he received his orders and instructions regarding KZN police shootings from Mkhwanazi.

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In a statement issued on Monday, Mchunu said he noted the allegations.

“I have noted the allegations which were made by Lieutenant Colonel Govender during his appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 21 August 2026,” said Mchunu.

Mchunu however, dismissed the claims outright.

“The allegation is made without any evidence and I reject it with the contempt it deserves. The dropping of my name by this witness is designed to portray me as someone who is interfering with the work of the commission,” he added.

Mchunu emphasised his support for the inquiry.

“I respect the work of this commission, and I believe it must not be deterred by opportunistic allegations.”

He indicated that a fuller response would be shared soon.

“A more elaborate statement, including the allegations that have been made in the recent past, will be issued in due course.”

Mchunu was placed on an immediate leave of absence by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July 2025, following allegations of corruption and political interference in law enforcement.

Also Read: Public Protector’s probe into Senzo Mchunu enters final stretch

The suspended minister took sole responsibility for ordering the shutdown of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT), a multi-disciplinary investigative unit established by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in 2018 to investigate politically motivated murders.

Mchunu maintained, however, that he acted fully within his constitutional and ministerial authority.

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