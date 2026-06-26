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Top cop Fannie Masemola tender graft case postponed to August

By Coceka Magubeni
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PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 21: Police National Commissioner Fannie Masemola appears at Pretoria Magistrate's Court over a controversial R360m SAPS tender on April 21, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. Masemola faces criminal charges linked to alleged breaches of the Public Finance Management Act. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

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