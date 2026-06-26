News Top cop Fannie Masemola tender graft case postponed to August By Coceka Magubeni 26th June 2026 Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow on Google News Share FacebookLinkedinXTelegramWhatsAppCopy URL PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 21: Police National Commissioner Fannie Masemola appears at Pretoria Magistrate's Court over a controversial R360m SAPS tender on April 21, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. Masemola faces criminal charges linked to alleged breaches of the Public Finance Management Act. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu) Dive Deeper Summary This is a developing story. Coceka Magubeni Please upload or provide the text of the news article you'd like me to summarize. Related Share FacebookLinkedinXTelegramWhatsAppCopy URL Related LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. TagsAugustdeveloping story.Fannie Masemolagraft caseLeadpostponedtop cop