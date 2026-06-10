Top cop unleashes specialised police units to support Cleveland mass shooting probe

The Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, has deployed additional specialised resources to support the investigation into the Cleveland mass shooting, which killed 12 people and left scores injured.

Dimpane acknowledged the swift response by the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner and operational teams following the incident at Jumpers informal settlement on Tuesday evening, June 9.

Additional resources unleashed

To strengthen the probe, the police boss has ordered national capabilities to support the provincial teams. These include members from forensic services, tactical response teams, and other specialised investigative units. Their mandate is to accelerate efforts to identify, trace, and apprehend those responsible.

A multidisciplinary task team made up of provincial and national experts will work around the clock to pursue all investigative and intelligence leads, including efforts to trace the white Toyota Quantum allegedly linked to the attack.

Commissioner’s statement

“We have reinforced provincial efforts with additional national specialised resources to ensure that the investigation is expedited and that those responsible are swiftly brought to justice,” said Dimpane.

Dimpane also conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

No arrests have been made at this stage, and police investigations remain ongoing. Anyone with information that may assist is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or submit information anonymously via the MySAPS App.

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