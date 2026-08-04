US makes visa bond policy permanent, mostly affecting African countries

Travellers from 50 nations, including 30 in Africa, could face refundable security deposits of up to $20,000 to visit the United States, following the permanent adoption of a visa bond policy by the US Department of State.
The rule took effect on August 3, 2026.
The rule applies to selected applicants for B-1 business and B-2 tourist visas. Consular officers can require bonds of $10,000, $15,000 or $20,000 as a condition of visa issuance. Applicants who comply with the terms of their visas can have the bond returned.
Permanent programme raises maximum to $20,000
The permanent policy follows a pilot programme launched in 2025. The pilot offered bonds of $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000; the permanent programme removes the $5,000 tier and raises the maximum to $20,000.
The programme primarily affects African countries, with the state department’s list including countries such as Nigeria, Uganda, Ethiopia, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.
US officials say the pilot showed that financial bonds can encourage visa holders to comply with immigration rules. AP reported that overstays among affected travellers fell from nearly 45,500 in 2024 to fewer than 50 during the pilot period. However, visa issuance to affected countries also fell by 83%, with many applicants choosing not to pay the bond.
Critics warn that the high upfront cost could deter legitimate business and tourism travellers, particularly from lower-income countries.
- The US permanently adopted a visa bond policy requiring refundable security deposits up to $20,000 for travelers from 50 countries, including 30 in Africa.
- The rule, effective August 3, 2026, applies to selected B-1 business and B-2 tourist visa applicants, with consular officers setting bonds at $10,000, $15,000, or $20,000.
- The policy follows a 2025 pilot that had lower bond amounts ($5,000 to $15,000) and significantly reduced visa overstays among affected travelers.
- The pilot saw a drastic 83% drop in visa issuance for affected countries, as many applicants declined to pay the bond.
- Critics argue the high bond amounts could deter legitimate travelers from lower-income countries, potentially harming business and tourism.
Travellers from 50 nations, including 30 in Africa, could face refundable security deposits of up to $20,000 to visit the United States, following the permanent adoption of a visa bond policy by the US Department of State.
US officials say the pilot showed that financial bonds can encourage visa holders to comply with immigration rules. AP reported that overstays among affected travellers fell from nearly 45,500 in 2024 to fewer than 50 during the pilot period. However, visa issuance to affected countries also fell by 83%, with many applicants choosing not to pay the bond.
Critics warn that the high upfront cost could deter legitimate business and tourism travellers, particularly from lower-income countries.