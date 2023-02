Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi delivers his first State Of The Province address at the Johannesburg City Hall.

Competition:

To enter details to stand a chance to win tickets to Podcast and Chill with Black Coffee, please click here:

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author