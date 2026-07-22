Why court paused Cat Matlala trial over isiZulu phrase used by state witness

Proceedings in the trial of alleged underworld kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala were briefly interrupted on Tuesday after a dispute arose over the meaning and tone of an isiZulu phrase used by the state’s first witness during cross-examination.

The temporary halt shifted attention away from evidence relating to the 2022 attempted assassination of taxi boss and alleged extortionist Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni, as the court was called upon to determine whether the witness had used disrespectful language towards the defence.

‘Akudokwe ligayelwe mina lelo’

State witness Mzamo Cele, a Bidvest security officer, repeatedly responded to questions during cross-examination with the isiZulu expression, “Akudokwe ligayelwe mina lelo.”

Defence counsel objected, arguing that both the phrase and Cele’s manner of answering were disrespectful towards the legal team. The objection prompted Judge Cassim Moosa to pause proceedings and request that the court interpreter explain the expression’s meaning.

The interpreter translated the phrase as, “It’s none of my business”, explaining that while the words themselves were not derogatory, their meaning and tone could vary depending on the context in which they were used.

No offensive or derogatory language

After considering the explanation, Judge Moosa ruled that no offensive or derogatory language had been placed on record.

He noted that the defence’s concern appeared to relate more to the witness’s tone than to the actual wording of the phrase.

Following the ruling, cross-examination resumed, with Cele facing extensive questioning about the attempted hit on Sibanyoni, the subsequent police investigation and the handling of forensic evidence at the Centurion Golf Estate.

Cele said the full impact of the incident only struck him the following day, when he realised how close he had come to losing his life.

He is expected to return to the witness stand on Wednesday, when other members of Matlala’s defence team are expected to continue cross-examining him and attempt to poke holes in his testimony.

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