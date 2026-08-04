Zuma wields axe on Hlophe, Nhleko and elevates his son in MK Party leadership shake-up

uMkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP) founder and president Jacob Zuma axed his two trusted lieutenants with immediate effect in the leadership shake-up on Tuesday night.

Zuma removed John Hlophe as his first deputy president and replaced him with his son, Duduzane Zuma.

The former South African president also wielded an axe when he chopped party’s national chairperson, Nkosinathi Nhleko in a dramatic reshuffle, and replaced him with Rev Mxolisi Phakathi, who was previously linked with the African Transformation Movement.

During the media briefing, the party’s spokesperson, Sifiso Mahlangu read Zuma’s statement announcing the new leadership changes within MKP.

STP bites the dust

In a sweeping organisational overhaul announced, Zuma also removed deputy secretary-general Nomsa Dlamini, replacing her with Lindiwe Mtshali. He elevated his son Duduzane to first deputy president and dissolved the controversial Strategic Presidential Team (SPT), effectively dismantling one of the key structures at the centre of recent tensions within the party.

Based on the shake-up, this places Zuma firmly back at the centre of the MKP’s political and organisational machinery, as he declared that he will exercise direct political oversight over the party’s finances, secretariat and other key structures.

Yengeni escapes the chop

MKP’s second deputy president, Tony Yengeni escaped the chop with the skin of his teeth, when Zuma stated that his job was safe.

With winds of change blowing, Zuma also brought in the political heavyweight, Willies Mchunu, the party’s provincial leader in KwaZulu-Natal, to be part of the presidency collective to provide strategic advice and organisational guidance on matters requiring presidential oversight in the Presidential Task Team that he had just dissolved two weeks ago, and reinstated on Tuesday night.

“Accordingly, the moratorium previously imposed on matters relating to the party’s finances, the secretariat and communications is hereby li ed with immediate effect. All constitutional and administrative functions of these offices shall resume without delay. The president further confirms that he shall exercise political oversight over the organisation, including oversight over the party’s finances, the secretariat and all key organisational functions. The President shall have the necessary authority to provide strategic direction, ensure accountability, and oversee the effective functioning of all structures and departments of the MK Party in pursuit of its mandate and objectives,” said Mahlangu.

Forensic report

He added that Zuma has noted with concern reports and allegations reported by Sunday World regarding matters relating to the organisation, including references to a forensic report.

“The president wishes to place it on record that the party has not been furnished with, nor has it had sight of, any such forensic report. The president has, therefore, directed that this matter be formally brought before him and that the relevant report, together with all supporting documentation, be submitted for his consideration. The president will only be in a position to make any necessary determination after having reviewed the facts, the contents of the report and all relevant information relating to the matter,” said Mahlangu.

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