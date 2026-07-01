Over 900 arrests during June 30 protests, majority illegal foreigners – Natjoints

Law enforcement agencies nabbed more than 900 people for various offences, including public violence, looting, and immigration-related crimes during Tuesday’s nationwide demonstrations against illegal immigration.

In a media briefing on Wednesday, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) provided an update on police operations during multiple marches across the country.

NatJoints chairperson and Deputy National Commissioner for Policing of the South African Police Service (SAPS), Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, said that law enforcement’s visibility across the country yielded great results in maintaining law and order.

Majority marched peacefully

Providing an overview of the June 30 demonstrations, she said that the marches were relatively peaceful.

“The country remained relatively stable, with the majority of South Africans exercising their constitutional rights peacefully and responsibly. South Africans exercised their constitutional rights, and the overwhelming majority did so peacefully, responsibly, and within the confines of the law.”

Mosikili also acknowledged the role of march organisers, expressing gratitude to the various critical law enforcement agencies for their cooperation in handling difficult situations.

108 of 120 marches peaceful

She indicated that even though 120 marches took place nationwide, 108 of them were peaceful and 12 required police intervention.

More than 900 people were arrested for various offences, including public violence, looting, and immigration-related crimes, explained Mosikili.

She added that while the vast majority of demonstrations remained peaceful, individuals attempted to exploit Tuesday’s events to commit criminal acts.

“Those who sought to exploit yesterday’s (Tuesday’s) demonstrations for criminal gain were identified, pursued and brought before the law.”

Majority of arrests undocumented foreign nationals

“The majority of those arrested were illegal foreigners and looting as a result of law enforcement operations conducted alongside the protests. Some were arrested for public violence, some for harbouring [undocumented] immigrants, business robbery at spaza shops, etc.”

She stated that in the Western Cape, 215 people were arrested, while 208 were arrested in the Eastern Cape. In KwaZulu-Natal, 153 were nabbed, while 132 were cuffed in the Free State.

In the North West, the number was 83, with more than 82 arrested in Gauteng. In the Northern Cape, police arrested 51 people, 26 in Limpopo with the least number of arrests in Mpumalanga, at seven people.

Police remain vigilant

Mosikili said: “We remain vigilant, we remain prepared, and we will continue to act decisively against anyone who threatens the safety, security and stability of our country. We are also intensifying our operations to ensure that all persons who are in the country are in possession of valid documentation and are compliant with the laws of the Republic.

“These operations will continue in close collaboration with all relevant government departments to uphold the rule of law and safeguard the integrity of our immigration system,” said Mosikili.

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