Politics

ANC candidate fight sparks violence claims

By Setumo Stone
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ANC candidate fight sparks violence claims

A police case for assault and intimidation, along with a looming protection order, has overshadowed the ANC ward councillor candidate selection process for the November 4 municipal elections in Mahikeng, North West, where party members claim fear has gripped participants ahead of a rerun ordered after a disputed nomination meeting.

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  • A police assault and intimidation case has emerged amid the ANC Ward 21 candidate selection rerun in Mahikeng, North West, creating fear among party members.
  • Rival factions allegedly hired assailants to intimidate participants, escalating tensions during the rerun of the nomination process.
  • The ANC North West provincial disputes committee invalidated the initial June meeting for breaching party rules, ordering a rerun with separate voting district meetings.
  • Members report threats and violence, with a criminal case opened at Lomanyaneng police station; police investigations are ongoing with no arrests made.
  • The incumbent councillor seeks a third term amid accusations of conflict of interest by a branch official involved in the process, intensifying factional disputes.

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