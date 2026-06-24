ANC withdraws notice to intervene in Phala Phala review application

The African National Congress (ANC) has formally withdrawn its bid to participate in the high-profile court challenge over the Section 89 Independent Panel Report that found there may have been grounds for Parliament to consider impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala scandal.

In a brief notice filed with the court, the ANC informed parties that it was abandoning its application to intervene in the matter.

“Kindly take notice that the African National Congress hereby withdraws its Notice to Intervene as a Respondent dated June 19, 2026,” the notice signed on June 24th reads.

Latest twist in long-running battle

The move marks the latest twist in the long-running legal battle surrounding the controversial report compiled by an independent panel chaired by retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo.

The panel was established by Parliament in 2022 to determine whether sufficient evidence existed to justify an impeachment inquiry into Ramaphosa following allegations linked to the theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo.

The report concluded that there was prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have violated provisions of the Constitution and his oath of office by concealing the burglary at his farm, prompting calls for a parliamentary impeachment process.

While Parliament voted against the impeachment process, the Constitutional Court in May ruled that it was unlawful for this posture to have been taken.

Ramaphosa subsequently approached the Western Cape High Court seeking to have the report reviewed and set aside.

The ANC’s withdrawal comes just after National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza decided not to oppose Ramaphosa’s review application, while impeachment committee chair, Makashule Gana has filed his opposing affidavit.

While the ANC has not provided reasons for withdrawing, the decision further reduces the number of parties actively defending the findings of the Ngcobo panel.

This is a developing story

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