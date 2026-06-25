‘Cat’ Matlala admits corruption charges in R360m SAPS tender scandal

Attempted murder-accused businessman and alleged underworld kingpin Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala on Thursday personally confirmed under oath that he freely and voluntarily admitted to dozens of allegations forming the basis of the state’s R360 million SAPS tender fraud case, a development that could significantly strengthen prosecutors’ case against the police officers and other accused who remain on trial.

In a careful exchange before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, the magistrate took Matlala through the heart of his plea and sentencing agreement, asking whether admissions contained in paragraphs 29 to 55 accurately reflected what he accepted.

Matlala repeatedly answered “Yes”, confirming that the admissions were correctly recorded, that he understood them and that he made them freely and voluntarily. He also confirmed the admissions on behalf of accused two and three, the corporate entities he represented.

The magistrate then ruled that the court was satisfied that accused one, two and three admitted to the allegations relevant to the charges they faced, although judgment on the plea agreement itself would only be delivered later.

The exchange marked a critical stage in the prosecution because it placed Matlala’s admissions on the court record before the plea agreement was finalised.

Matlala pleaded guilty earlier on Thursday to fraud and corruption charges arising from the controversial R360 million SAPS health services contract awarded to Medicare24 Tshwane District under a Section 105A plea agreement negotiated with the Investigating Directorate

Against Corruption. Sixteen co-accused, including senior serving and former SAPS officers alleged to have participated in the procurement process, remain before the court.

Although every remaining accused retains the right to challenge the State’s case, Matlala’s admissions now provide prosecutors with a detailed factual account from the businessman who benefited from the contract and has now accepted criminal responsibility for his role.

The admissions also intensify pressure on the remaining accused to explain their own conduct during the procurement process, particularly if aspects of Matlala’s account are supported by documentary evidence or other witnesses.

The fallout extends beyond the criminal trial. Suspended national police commissioner Fannie Masemola separately faces Public Finance Management Act charges arising from the same procurement scandal, underlining how the Medicare24 contract has evolved into one of the biggest corruption crises to engulf SAPS leadership in recent years.

The court is expected to decide later whether to make the plea and sentencing agreement an order of court before proceeding with sentence.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content