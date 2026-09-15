Paul Mashatile’s recovery ‘progressing well’ after medical procedure

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says he is recovering well after undergoing a minor medical procedure and will remain away from his official duties until doctors advise that he can return.

In a message released on Tuesday, Mashatile sought to reassure South Africans about his condition, saying his recovery was progressing and that he was steadily regaining strength.

He said:

“As many of you know, I recently underwent a minor medical procedure. I am pleased to share that my recovery is progressing well, and I am regaining strength each day.”

Mashatile said he would continue resting on medical advice while work in his office and responsibilities delegated during his absence continued.

“On the advice of my doctors, I will continue resting until advised otherwise while work and delegated responsibilities continue to be underway in the capable team in my office with other stakeholders in government, business and other sectors,” he said.

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The Deputy President thanked his family, medical team, staff and colleagues in government and the African National Congress (ANC) for their support during his recovery.

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He also singled out President Cyril Ramaphosa and members of the public who had sent him messages and wished him well.

“I wish to thank my family, the medical team who continue to care for me, my team in the office, my colleagues in government and in the ANC, and most importantly, President Ramaphosa and all South Africans who have sent messages of support,” Mashatile said.

“Your prayers and encouragement have been a source of strength.”

Mashatile said he remained committed to his responsibilities despite being temporarily out of action and expected to return with renewed energy once cleared by his doctors.

“Let us continue working together for the progress of our country. I assure you that I remain dedicated to the responsibilities entrusted to me, and I look forward to returning to my duties in full, serving our nation with renewed energy and commitment,” he said.

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He stressed that work in his office had not stopped, saying his team remained engaged with government, business and other sectors during recovery.

Mashatile’s office said delegated responsibilities were continuing during his recovery, with his team working alongside stakeholders in government, business and other sectors.

He closed his message by thanking South Africans for their support and offering a blessing for the country.

“Thank you, and may God bless South Africa,” Mashatile said.

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