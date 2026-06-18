Dina Pule in line for cabinet comeback amid reshuffle talks

African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) deputy secretary-general Dina Deliwe Pule has emerged as a leading contender to replace axed Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe. This comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa considers a cabinet reshuffle that could also accommodate changes proposed by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

While no official announcement has been made, ANC insiders said Pule’s name has featured prominently in discussions about who should take over the politically sensitive social development portfolio.

The vacancy arose after Ramaphosa fired Tolashe on May 14 following a series of controversies involving luxury vehicles linked to ANCWL, allegations of irregular appointments, and questions about the use of state-funded staff.

The minister in the presidency for women, youth, and persons with disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, has since been serving as acting minister.

ANC convenes urgent Top 7 meeting

Speculation around Pule’s possible appointment intensified after reports that Ramaphosa convened an urgent meeting of the ANC’s Top Seven leadership to discuss developments linked to a looming cabinet reshuffle.

Business Day reported on Thursday that it remained unclear whether Ramaphosa would immediately announce Tolashe’s permanent replacement or wait to package the appointment with broader changes affecting the Government of National Unity (GNU) partners.

The DA has added another layer to the process after party leader Geordin Hill-Lewis formally proposed changes to his party’s ministerial team. Among the proposals is the removal of former DA leader John Steenhuisen as minister of agriculture and his replacement by current environment minister Willie Aucamp.

Other suggested changes include bringing Western Cape education MEC David Maynier into the national executive and shifting several deputy ministers.

The proposed DA changes mean Ramaphosa is not only filling a vacancy created by Tolashe’s dismissal but is also considering adjustments affecting GNU partners.

Against that backdrop, Pule has emerged as one of the names most frequently mentioned by ANC insiders.

Political comeback

Her appointment would mark a dramatic political comeback more than a decade after she was removed from former president Jacob Zuma’s cabinet after a series of probes that found she had contravened the parliamentary code of conduct.

Pule served as deputy minister of communications, deputy minister in the Presidency responsible for performance monitoring and evaluation, and, later, communications minister between 2011 and 2013.

Pule remained active within ANC structures and gradually rebuilt her political standing.

She currently chairs Parliament’s portfolio committee on agriculture and serves as deputy secretary-general of the ANC Women’s League, a position she secured at the league’s 2023 conference.

Supporters argue that her extensive government experience, parliamentary profile, and links to women’s structures make her a suitable candidate for the social development portfolio. The department is responsible for social grants, poverty alleviation programmes and services supporting vulnerable households, making it one of the government’s most visible ministries.

ANCWL position advantage

Some ANC insiders view Pule’s senior position in the women’s League as a significant advantage, particularly given the league’s traditional interest in social welfare issues.

Others, however, acknowledge that her appointment would likely revive debate about accountability and political rehabilitation within the governing party.

A senior ANC source said several names had been discussed but cautioned that no final decision had been taken.

“The president is consulting widely and looking at the bigger picture because there are GNU considerations as well,” the source said.

For now, Pule’s possible appointment remains the subject of intense speculation. But with Ramaphosa under pressure to fill the vacancy and finalise broader executive changes, ANC insiders say she has become one of the strongest contenders for a return to the national executive—a move that would rank among the most remarkable political comebacks of the GNU era.

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