Free State MK Party candidates disappear from election lists

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party’s dispute-resolution structure has found that a rival structure in the Free State had no authority to reopen completed ward candidate-selection processes, amid claims that some candidates chosen by members were later removed from party lists.

The findings raise questions about how candidate outcomes were changed after members had voted ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

On Wednesday, party president, Jacob Zuma warned that alleged candidate lists manipulations would be probed. “There is no place for manipulation, political gatekeeping or the abuse of organisational processes. The party will leave no stone unturned in uncovering the truth,” said Zuma.

In Free State Wards 7, 10 and 25, the Thabo Mofutsanyana regional dispute resolution committee (RDRC) found a recurring pattern in which later selection processes were held after properly constituted ward processes had already taken place.

It also recorded evidence of people acting under or recognising a structure other than the duly constituted elections task team.

“The existence of a structure described as a ‘sub-regional leadership structure’ does not, without more, establish that such a structure had authority to replace or supersede the elections task team,” the RDRC found.

In Ward 10, the committee found that the July 12 People’s Assembly was properly convened and that Abel “Bluesky” Maphalala had been selected by majority vote.

It said a later process involving people associated with an alternative structure could not displace that result.

Similar findings were made in Wards 7 and 25, with the committee recommending that the original ward processes be recognised and later processes declared to have no force or effect.

The findings form part of a wider complaint by the Maluti sub-regional elections task team, alleging that candidates selected through prescribed party processes were later removed from official lists while people linked to a disputed structure were accommodated.

The September 5 complaint was sent to the party’s regional, provincial and national leadership.

Task team chairperson Neo Mokoena said “the matter concerns, amongst other things, the apparent alteration of candidate information after the conclusion of duly conducted ward selection processes, the emergence and operation of a parallel sub-regional structure, the accommodation of competing structures and candidate lists during electoral administration processes, and the displacement of candidates who were selected through the prescribed organisational processes.”

He said the task team had followed the required processes and submitted the names of successful candidates to the regional elections task team.

“We cannot remain silent while candidate outcomes arising from duly conducted processes are altered or displaced without a clear, transparent and accountable explanation.”

The dispute intensified during an administrative and photographic capturing exercise in Welkom on August 22, when another group claiming to represent a separate Maluti sub-regional elections task team allegedly arrived with its own candidates.

Both structures and their candidates were allegedly accommodated.

The complainants say the national list shown in Welkom initially matched the names submitted by their task team.

But when candidates later arrived in Odendaalsrus to sign IEC acceptance-of-nomination forms, several names had allegedly disappeared.

The task team wants to know who authorised the changes, when they were made and what process was followed to overturn the original outcomes.

The RDRC also recommended possible disciplinary action against people implicated in the parallel processes and called for an investigation into regional coordinator Scotch Sikhosana.