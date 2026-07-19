Inside the N Cape’s municipal crisis

Years of audits, intervention programmes and government support have failed to reverse the decline of Northern Cape municipalities, according to a new oversight report tabled in the provincial legislature.
Or download the Sunday World e-Edition app
- Despite years of audits, intervention programs, and government support, Northern Cape municipalities continue to decline, struggling with governance, financial management, and service delivery issues.
- Key challenges include vacant critical posts, skills shortages, aging infrastructure with insufficient maintenance budgets, and increasing reliance on consultants.
- Municipalities face ongoing problems with debt collection, inaccurate billing, limited revenue generation, and rising operational costs, impacting financial sustainability.
- Recurring audit findings persist due to weak implementation of corrective action plans and flawed accountability systems, with delayed disciplinary processes undermining consequences management.
- The report calls for stronger leadership, improved accountability, faster corrective action, and enhanced oversight to restore municipal financial management and public trust.