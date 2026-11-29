The Northern Cape legislature has taken control of two ANC funds, rationed transfers and placed spending under its own financial systems after the party failed to produce audit reports and the legislature identified “ongoing financial accountability and internal control shortcomings”.

The intervention deepens the mystery around PricewaterhouseCoopers’s (PwC’s) withdrawal from the ANC Caucus Fund and Pro-Constituency Fund audit in October 2023.

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It also opens a new inquiry into caucus money used to top up the salary of ANC provincial secretary Deshi Ngxanga — who claims he is not the first and the only one.

READ MORE — Taxpayers’ cash tops up ANC boss’ salary

The legislature told Sunday World that the ANC had not submitted an audit report since 2023. It received financial statements for the year ending March 2023 but no corresponding audit report.

It also lists the 2024/25 and 2025/26 audited statements and supporting documents as outstanding.

Legislature spokesperson Carmen Gopane said: “The ANC has not submitted audit reports to the Legislature since 2023.”

PwC pulls out after risk review

Two PwC letters now expose a sharp break in the audit trail. On October 12, 2023, PwC said the chief whip’s office had supplied the required information and that it had found “no discrepancies” between the figures and the audit evidence.

Seven days later, PwC director JP Allen wrote to then chief whip Neo Maneng and said a continuing risk review had ended the engagement.

“Regrettably, following the conclusion of this process, it has been decided that we are unable to perform the audit for the year ended 31 March 2023 any further,” Allen wrote.

An audit firm may withdraw when its continuing risk assessment identifies problems that it cannot reduce to an acceptable level.

These may include threats to its independence, serious doubts about management’s integrity, suspected fraud or unlawful conduct, unreliable records, management withholding information or restricting access to officials, and persistent control failures that management refuses to correct.

PwC did not identify the risk it found or accuse anyone of wrongdoing.

The legislature later learned that SNG Grant Thornton had taken on the 2024/25 audit. SNG said in December 2025 that it was finalising the work and needed more time to meet auditing standards. It said management had not caused the delay.

Almost a year later, the legislature still has no audit report or management letter.

Legislature takes charge of payments

The legislature signed a memorandum of agreement with the ANC on February 4 to address “ongoing financial accountability and internal control shortcomings”.

The Secretary now administers expenditure, authorises payments and maintains accounting records. The agreement bars direct transfers to the ANC unless the Speaker gives written approval.

“Transfers to the party were reduced or rationed to safeguard public funds,” Gopane said.

READ MORE — Legislature wants its R3.5m back from MK Party

Ngxanga’s salary top-up tests the controls

The salary top-up now tests those controls. Ngxanga previously said ANC officials decided in 2017 to pay the provincial secretary the equivalent of an MEC and the legislature salary was a top-up.

“The difference was topped up,” he said. “I do not appoint myself. There are institutional processes.”

Said Gopane: “The Legislature was not aware that allocations to the ANC funds were being used to supplement the salaries of full-time provincial political officials”.

She said the legislature had neither approved nor authorised the top-up paid to Ngxanga.

READ MORE — Ngxanga defends his public pay top-up by pointing out ‘others also do it’

Its policy requires parties to disclose support staff and their designations within 10 working days. It also requires the secretary to approve each appointment and salary.

A payslip seen by Sunday World names “ANC Northern Cape Provincial Legislature” as the company and records 173 working hours a month.

“The status of the appointment of the provincial secretary will be established upon engagement with the party,” Gopane said.

She cited clause 13.1, which requires parties to refund money spent contrary to policy. The February agreement also preserves the legislature’s right to recover unauthorised, irregular, fruitless or wasteful expenditure.

“The Legislature will require the ANC to account for any payments found to be impermissible and will pursue recovery,” Gopane said.

Ngxanga now says he is head of caucus

In a 12-page media statement on Friday, Ngxanga for the first time described himself as “head of caucus”. He argued that the legislature’s policy allows political parties to appoint their own support staff.

The statement never once used the words “salary top-up”. It also made no mention of the MEC salary benchmark that Ngxanga previously said ANC officials had set in 2017.

His description of himself as head of caucus leaves the legislature with two questions. Did its secretary approve his appointment and salary in that role?