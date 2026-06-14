Madala Hugo must come up with better tactics this time. What happened in the opening game of the 2026 Fifa World Cup against Mexico should never happen again. Hugo Broos blatantly showed us and the entire world that he does not believe in the qualities and the potential the SA team possesses.

Those mediocre tactics he came up with were shocking, and he should be ashamed.

Granted, he helped improve our national team and got Bafana to the World Cup. Now he must show the world how we got there.

Is that too much to ask for?