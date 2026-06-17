MK Party Limpopo MPL calls for removal of secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo

MK Party MPL in Limpopo, Lulamile Jack has lodged a formal complaint against the under fire party’s secretary-general, Sibonelo Nomvalo.

Jack who previously worked as the personal bodyguard of the slain SACP leader Chris Hani lodged a complaint against Nomvalo to the chairperson of MK Party’s national disciplinary committee (NDC), Dali Mpofu on Monday.

In his letter of complaint that we have seen, Jack said he had decided to complain about Nomvalo, citing that his conduct had allegedly brought MK Party into disrepute and also contravened the party’s constitution.

Jack also said that, in his view, Nomvalo’s conduct had placed the party in a predicament.

Jack, a former member of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association in Limpopo, who threatened to kill ousted Cosatu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi in 2015 after accusing him of betraying the trade union federation, said in his letter that the MK Party’s constitution expressly recognises and seeks to advance the role and status of traditional leadership within South Africa and also to elevate and officially recognising the roles of royal, indigenous and traditional leadership.

Nomvalo’s spat with Chiliza

His letter comes after Sunday World had published an article on Sunday, where Nomvalo made startling claims in his letter to the MK Party’s second deputy president, Tony Yengeni, that the KwaZulu-Natal caucus leader Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza has been spreading claims that he is controlled by a senior politician from a rival party, received gifts from the politician and should be removed as secretary-general.

Nomvalo alleged that Chiliza had been telling party members that he is being “funded and handled” by a senior leader from a rival political party, where he further alleged that Chiliza claimed the rival politician bought him a vehicle and paid for his security detail.

This prompted Jack to write his complaint, where he said that Nomvalo had acted contrary to the constitutional provisions of the party when he addressed a complaint concerning Chiliza, who is also a member of the Royal House of the Zulu nation, when writing to Yengeni.

“It is my contention that Cde Sibonelo Nomvalo acted contrary to the constitutional provisions when he addressed a complaint concerning Inkosi Phatisizwe Chiliza, a member of the Royal House of the Zulu Nation, to the second deputy president of the party, Cde Tony Yengeni who is a subject, and further embarrassing Inkosi Chiliza publicly as a Royal member of the Zulu Monarch [King Misuzulu kaZwelithini] through a publicly leaked letter. By doing so, the secretary-general effectively sought to subject a member of the Royal House to a disciplinary process initiated through a political office bearer who is himself a subject of the Zulu Monarch.

“This conduct is viewed as inconsistent with the MK Party’s stated commitment to recognising, respecting, and elevating traditional and royal leadership structures. It further undermines the cultural values of ubuntu, respect, and traditional protocol that governs relations with traditional leadership,” said Jack.

Jack said that Nomvalo contravened MK Party’s disciplinary framework with his conduct.

“It is my submission that the secretary general’s conduct in directing correspondence to the second deputy president, Tony Yengeni, concerning disciplinary action against Inkosi Chiliza was inconsistence with the disciplinary framework established by the Constitution and created procedural irregularities that undermine confidence in the MK Party’s governance processes,” said Jack.

He said that the behaved in a manner that provokes serious divisions or disrupt unity within MK Party, and cited that Nonvalo’s actions of his letter that he claimed was penned with the aim of embarrassing the party publicly had generated controversy concerning the organisation’s relationship with traditional leadership structures.

Jack had asked Mpofu to investigate the conduct of Nomvalo and make findings regarding to establish if he was fit to continue holding the office of secretary general, and that for his boss to be placed on suspension and be recalled from leadership responsibilities.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content