‘MK Party’s decisions irregular:’ National High Command breaks silence

Senior members of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s National High Command (NHC) have broken their silence and publicly challenged the party’s national leadership. They have warned that key decisions taken over the past year may be constitutionally irregular because the structure responsible for overseeing national officials has allegedly not met for more than 12 months.

In a strongly-worded statement issued on Monday, the members reaffirmed their loyalty to party president, Jacob Zuma but simultaneously raised concerns about the way the party has been managed in the absence of what it described as proper constitutional oversight.

The statement was attributed to at least 20 members of the NHC, which the party says is now defunct.

The intervention comes amid growing turmoil inside the MK Party following a series of suspensions, expulsions and internal disputes involving senior members.

Concerns not directed at Zuma personally

The NHC sought to make clear that its concerns were not directed at Zuma personally.

“We, the members of the National High Command (NHC) of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, reaffirm our unwavering support for our president, commander general Cde Jacob Zuma.

“His struggles are our struggles. His victories are our victories. His mission is our mission. Zuma is us, and we are Zuma,” the statement said.

However, the statement quickly shifted to concerns about governance within the party. It noted that the NHC had a constitutional responsibility to oversee the actions and decisions of national officials.

Accountability a constitutional obligation

The NHC said accountability within the organisation was a constitutional obligation and not an act of opposition.

“Every structure and every office bearer of this movement must remain accountable to the organisation and to the membership it serves,” the statement said.

At the centre of the dispute is the NHC’s claim that it has not been formally convened for more than a year. This is despite repeated attempts by members to hold a meeting.

“It is with deep concern that the NHC records that it has not been formally convened in more than a year.

“Despite numerous attempts by members to schedule a meeting, national officials have failed to convene the NHC as required. This is a serious dereliction of constitutional duty,” the statement said.

Consequences for internal decision-making

The NHC argued that the failure to convene the structure has had serious consequences for the party’s internal decision-making processes.

It said decisions taken by national officials during this period had not been presented to the NHC for discussion or ratification.

“As a direct consequence, decisions taken by national officials during this period have not been presented to, deliberated upon, or ratified by the NHC. This renders those decisions constitutionally irregular and potentially invalid,” the statement said.

The statement did not identify specific decisions that could be affected. However, it warned that the NHC could not be sidelined while major decisions were taken in the name of the party.

The intervention is significant because the NHC has historically been one of the party’s most influential leadership structures. Its public criticism of national officials signals escalating tensions over internal governance.

‘Serious concern about general state of the party’

The NHC also raised concerns about the party’s overall condition. It warned that the absence of oversight had left important organisational matters unresolved.

“The NHC expresses serious concern about the general state of the party,” it said.

“The absence of proper NHC oversight has created conditions in which critical matters, including the party’s election readiness, remain unaddressed at the appropriate leadership level.”

The structure demanded that the party urgently convene a full NHC meeting.

According to the statement, the meeting should receive reports from national officials. It should also review decisions taken during the period when the NHC was not meeting. Moreover, it should assess the party’s readiness for upcoming elections and address matters affecting the organisation’s unity and direction.

‘This is not a request’

In one of the strongest passages of the statement, the NHC said the convening of the meeting was not optional.

“This is not a request. It is a constitutional imperative,” the statement said.

The NHC rejected suggestions that its intervention was motivated by factional battles or personal interests.

“The NHC’s resolve is not driven by factional interest or personal agendas,” the statement said.

“It is driven by our collective duty to protect the unity, integrity, and revolutionary mission of the MK Party,” added the senior members.

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