Queenin Masuabi | US-SA fallout shows cracks in the Rainbow Nation

South Africa’s worsening relationship with the US is exposing cracks in the country’s long-promoted image as the Rainbow Nation.

The latest example came this week when US Ambassador L Brent Bozell III visited AfriForum’s community safety centre in Centurion, where he was shown its control room, neighbourhood and farm watches and other crime-fighting operations.

On its own, an ambassador visiting a civil society organisation is hardly extraordinary, but the timing is.

READ: Bozell arrival under scrutiny as Ramaphosa draws diplomatic red lines

The Trump administration has turned issues such as farm attacks, land reform, Afrikaner safety and redress legislation into recurring points of tension with Pretoria. AfriForum has campaigned internationally on many of those same issues.

Bozell’s visit therefore places an organisation that has been highly critical of aspects of the post-apartheid transformation project directly within Washington’s engagement with South Africa.

Escalating Washington-Pretoria tensions

That relationship has developed against the backdrop of a diplomatic rupture that began becoming particularly visible during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s meeting with Donald Trump in May 2025.

Trump confronted Ramaphosa over allegations of white persecution and farm murders. Pretoria rejected the claims, arguing that South Africa’s violent crime crisis should not be portrayed as a racially targeted campaign.

Washington nevertheless continued down that road.

The Trump administration subsequently opened a refugee pathway for Afrikaners, expelled South African ambassador Ebrahim Rasool and imposed higher tariffs on South African exports.

This month, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced visa restrictions against South Africans whom Washington accused of involvement in policies relating to racial discrimination, land seizures and violence against minority groups. Pretoria has, however, rejected the allegations.

Civil society steps into the void

But while governments have traded accusations, South African organisations opposed to parts of the government’s transformation agenda have strengthened their direct engagement with Washington.

The Free Market Foundation is now in the US following Rubio’s announcement, engaging American officials, think tanks and policy circles on the state of US-SA relations and South African policies it argues are damaging those ties.

READ: Marco Rubio’s Freedom Day message points to US willingness to keep ties with SA

AfriForum has pursued its own international campaign around farm attacks, land, property rights and the position of Afrikaners.

The significance is not that these organisations are engaging internationally. Civil society groups have every right to lobby foreign governments.

It is where those arguments are landing and when.

Conflicting visions of transformation

As Pretoria attempts to explain its post-apartheid policies to Washington, organisations offering a fundamentally different account of South Africa are finding an increasingly receptive audience in the Trump administration. That exposes an uncomfortable reality.

The Rainbow Nation did not erase the country’s racial divisions. It created a political framework within which those divisions were supposed to be addressed through a common democratic project.

More than three decades later, South Africans remain deeply divided over what that project requires.

For the government and its supporters, transformation policies are a response to the structural inequalities left by apartheid.

For AfriForum and the FMF, policies involving race, land and economic transformation are viewed through the prism of property rights, individual liberty and minority protection. These competing interpretations have existed for years.

Domestic ideology meets foreign policy

The US fallout has simply given them a much bigger international stage, and that is why Bozell’s visit matters.

It is not merely about a tour of a control room or a discussion about crime. It comes at a point when Washington is increasingly engaging with South Africans who challenge the government’s account of transformation, while Pretoria is struggling to keep the bilateral relationship focused on diplomacy, trade and cooperation.

The result is that South Africa’s domestic battles over race, land and identity are increasingly becoming part of its foreign policy.

The Rainbow Nation has always been an unfinished project. What the US-SA fallout has done is make the unfinished business impossible to hide.