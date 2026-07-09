SACP joins SAMWU protest as alliance rift over Treasury deepens

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has thrown its weight behind the South African Municipal Workers Union’s (SAMWU) National Day of Action, turning Thursday’s march into the latest flashpoint in an escalating ideological battle over the future of local government and the state’s economic direction.

The SACP announced on Wednesday that it would join SAMWU’s march in Tshwane, accusing the National Treasury of using funding controls to impose austerity on municipalities already battling financial collapse.

Austerity refers to government policies aimed at reducing public spending and limiting budget deficits.

Supporters argue it restores fiscal discipline. Critics contend it weakens public services, reduces employment and shifts the burden of economic adjustment onto workers and poor communities.

Austerity, fiscal discipline in already struggling municipalities

That definition lies at the heart of the dispute now unfolding within the ANC-led alliance.

SAMWU has maintained that municipalities are being starved of resources while workers face delayed salaries, deteriorating working conditions and increasing outsourcing. The SACP has now adopted that argument, saying Treasury’s approach amounts to an attack on local government itself.

“The actions of the National Treasury, including withholding critical funding from local government institutions, are intended to force municipalities to implement austerity programmes,” the party said.

It further alleged that the objective was to “institutionalise austerity and liberalise the local state” through the implementation of Operation Vulindlela, which it described as being rooted in a neoliberal economic agenda.

The intervention places the SACP squarely alongside organised labour against one of the government’s flagship economic reform programmes.

Contradiction within alliance

It also sharpens a growing contradiction within the governing alliance.

While the presidency has defended structural reforms and fiscal restraint as necessary to restore economic growth and stabilise public finances, its alliance partners increasingly argue that those same policies undermine the ANC’s historic commitment to a developmental state capable of delivering public services and protecting workers.

The SACP said municipalities were being pushed towards outsourcing and privatisation instead of receiving the financial support needed to improve service delivery.

“It is encouraging for the SACP when workers in the local government sector take up these struggles so as to defend the local state from a hostile takeover by the private sector and bourgeois economic interests,” the statement said.

The party also backed SAMWU’s opposition to outsourcing municipal services, condemned what it called Treasury’s interference in municipal governance and said delayed salary payments threatened to deepen the crisis in local government.

Corruption acknowledgement

At the same time, the SACP acknowledged that corruption has contributed significantly to the collapse of municipalities.

“It is corruption that has caused the legitimacy crisis in local government and thereby weakened the local state,” the party said.

The party said its support extends beyond issuing statements.

It confirmed that its leadership and activists would participate in Thursday’s march and called on members across the country to demonstrate solidarity with municipal workers.

The endorsement gives SAMWU’s protest additional political weight, signalling that the dispute has evolved beyond labour demands into a broader contest over the economic direction of government and the future role of the state in delivering public services.

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