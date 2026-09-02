Stampede in councillor hopefuls as unemployment soars

Only one in 14 of the more than 140 000 people who have successfully applied to become councillors after the November 4 municipal polls will make the cut.

This, as it emerged from statistics revealed by IEC on Wednesday, is that local government is becoming one of the leading potential employers as unemployment in the country continues to rise.

There has been a staggering 43% increase in the number of candidates this time around from what was the case in the same polls five years ago.

So dire is the level of desperation for some to make it that they will be contesting in both the ward councillor and PR councillor lists.

The recent quarterly unemployment stats revealed that unemployment continues an upward spiral, especially among the young.

READ: Parties warn IEC against doing ‘favours’ for ANC regarding list submissions

Surge in councillor hopefuls

According to the IEC, people of working age between 35 and 55 years of age make up most of the councillor hopeful at 58%.

These details emerged from a media briefing by IEC top brass at the Election House in Centurion on Wednesday.

Other candidates wanted to leave nothing to chance, availing themselves of multiple political parties to increase their chances of employment.

“Of the 142 072 candidates, 40 241 candidates were nominated by political parties to contest Proportional Representation (PR) seats, and 100 856 candidates were nominated by political parties to contest ward seats,” said IEC chairperson Mosotho Mayepya.

“Therefore, 142 072 nominations received for the 2026 elections represent an increase of approximately 43% compared with the 2021 elections.

“The profile of nominated candidates is dominated by individuals aged between 36 and 55 years, which represents 58%. The highest concentration, found in the 41–45-year age group, accounts for 16% of nominated candidates.”

Gender gap remains

On gender politics, men continue to dominate in what is a traditionally male-dominated industry, making up nearly two-thirds of all nominations.

Women’s representation is about 38% overall, except only for the ANC, where a 50/50 split is non-negotiated party policy.

READ: ANC member asks high court to block IEC from accepting party list

Men also dominated the PR lists with 56% compared to 44% women on the same list. In the ward elections component, 65% of the candidates are male whereas women make up 35% of the contestants.

Independent candidates on the rise

A sharp rise in independent candidates vying for the councillor jobs was also noted, with 127 independent candidates submitting their nominations online, while independents who wanted no mistake by submitting in person at IEC offices were 634.

Of the nominations received, 299 political parties submitted their nominations through the Online Candidate Nomination System (OCNS), while a sum of 205 political parties submitted their nominations manually at Commission offices across the country.

Because there are two options to submit and the process having opened in June, IEC chief executive Sy Mamabolo reiterated that there will be no special dispensation for any candidate or political party after submissions for nominees close on Friday.

He was responding to questions about the shambolic candidates selection process of the ANC that has led to the submission of an incomplete list claiming a “technical glitch”.

Mamabolo was firm in dismissing this: “Our reports indicate no technical glitch.”

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