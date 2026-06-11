Boks Eye Winning Start Against England

South Africa intend to field their strongest line-up against England in the opening round of the new Nations Championship next month as coach Rassie Erasmus alleviated concerns over a large injury list.

Erasmus said they would clear many of the affected players before the clash against England on July 4 at Ellis Park in Johannesburg, with Springbok stalwarts like lock Eben Etzebeth, scrumhalf Grant Williams and 2025 World Rugby Player of the Year Malcolm Marx expected to feature.

He also said flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who has quickly evolved into a talisman, would be ready six weeks before the first of four tests against New Zealand on August 22, as would be his usual halfback partner Cobus Reinach.

“Cobus Reinach can be ready for England, but it will be a push on that… although we want to desperately beat England, I think it will be foolish for us to play him. He’ll probably only join the squad after the incoming Nations Championship tests, although if he hears me saying this, he’ll get upset,” Erasmus told a virtual press conference on Thursday.

After hosting England, South Africa take on Scotland in Pretoria on July 11 and Wales in Durban on July 18. In August, the All Blacks embark on a five-week tour of South Africa.

“We want a great start, and it’s going to be tough,” said Erasmus.

“We know how difficult it was the last time England played here. They were 24-3 up against us,” he said of his first match in charge eight years ago. “We can’t give them a start like that again. And so, we’ll pick our best team.”

Erasmus has used tests over the last year to expand the player pool for South Africa with the ultimate goal of winning a third successive World Cup in Australia next year.

“I think we all know if you don’t keep winning, you lose the momentum in all departments, from the fans, the whole mood around the Springboks,” he told reporters.

“So we understand that winning will always stay our priority, but definitely with some matches, we’ll have to get more game time into some guys who don’t have enough caps for if we need them at the World Cup.

“We would like to go unbeaten, but we’ll have to give exposure to certain players because we are pretty sure some guys are going to need it,” Erasmus added.

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