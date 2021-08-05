Johannesburg – Under Shwashwi’s banner from this week, ‘Would you wish your ex-lover a happy birthday,’ I had to suggest the below.

Actress Terry Pheto would definitely get flowers from her ex, DJ Sbu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terry Pheto (@terrypheto)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Sbu (@djsbulive)

Loyiso Bala and Bianca Le Grange were a sexy and outgoing couple and it would not surprise Shwa to hear that he sends her flowers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loyiso (@loyisobala)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bianca Le Grange🇿🇦 (@bianca_le_grange)

I’m sure Khanyi Mbau would be civil to her ex, Mandla Mthembu, that is if she can find him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandla Mthembu (@mandla_design)

• Shwa can think of a few people who would ever wish their exes a happy anything.

• Thembisa Nxumalo and Athandwa Kani are a couple that went through the most when they were married. But Shwa could bet on Kani wishing fellow thespian a happy birthday, because I would not be surprised if he still has feelings for the beauty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thembisa Liyema Nxumalo (@thembisamdoda)

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi