Ignite Her Soul celebrates women, honours legacy of Mama Abigail Kubeka

As part of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz programme, Ignite Her Soul brought together influential women and leading voices from the worlds of music, arts, culture, business and leadership on August 30, 2026 for an afternoon dedicated to celebrating women and honouring the remarkable legacy of Mama Abigail Kubeka.

The event created a meaningful space for reflection, storytelling and connection. From the opening circle and Tribute Wall to spoken-word performances, music and thought-provoking conversations, the afternoon highlighted the power of women’s voices and the importance of preserving the stories, contributions and legacies that have shaped South Africa’s cultural landscape.

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The celebration featured heartfelt reflections and performances from Mama Abigail Kubeka, Mama Barbara Masekela, Mantwa Chinoamadi, Yolisa Koza, Gabi Motuba, Maleh, Music Shed and Noeleen Maholwana-Sanqu, among others.

Through music, dialogue and shared memories, Ignite Her Soul Experience celebrated the strength, resilience and influence of women across generations, while recognising the enduring impact of Mama Abigail Kubeka’s contribution to the arts and cultural heritage.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to everyone who contributed to the success of Ignite Her Soul. Through music, storytelling, reflection and meaningful connection, we created a powerful celebration of women and sisterhood, while honouring the remarkable legacy of Mama Abigail Kubeka,” said Chinoamadi, Standard Bank Joy of Jazz curator.

The 2026 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz is more than a music festival. It is a cultural and economic catalyst. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster:

R1 150 – Friday/Saturday Day Pass, General Admission

R2 250 – Weekend Pass | Friday and Saturday

Standard Bank cardholders qualify for up to 15% discount. The offer is limited to two tickets per person, and only on usage of a valid Standard Bank debit, cheque or credit card and is subject to availability (Ts & Cs apply).

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