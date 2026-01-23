‘I am not here for money … money chases me’ – Tete Dijana

Newly signed Hollywood Athletics Club elite runner Tete Dijana, alongside his partner Edward Mothibi, has denied that their switch from the Nedbank Running Club was motivated by money.

Dijana and Mothibi were unveiled in style at the Hollywoodbets headquarters in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday, where the company staff welcomed the Comrades Marathon champions with a guard of honour and excitement.

The duo dismissed the reports suggesting that their decision to leave Nedbank was due to unmet demands and a better offer, despite joining the “Purple Team” amid much controversy.

“It was very difficult to switch from Nedbank to Hollywoodbets. I don’t want to talk negatively about Nedbank because they have done a lot for me, and I really appreciate them for that. But it was time for me to move on and grow,” Dijana said.

“It was either we stay, or we leave—that’s part of the game. Reports that we left because of money are not true; it’s about growth. I’m not here for money; money chases me.”

Focus is no personal growth

Mothibi echoed his partner’s sentiments, emphasising that their decision was driven solely by their personal growth, not financial gain.

“We made the move together as a group, along with our coach. In life, you need change, and you need to grow; that’s why we decided to come here,” Mothibi said.

“This is the fastest-growing team in South Africa, even though it doesn’t have many victories yet. Not everything is about money.

“As an individual, it’s crucial to focus on personal growth and the opportunity to tackle new challenges. For me, it’s not about money at all. That report is false.

Dijana and Mothibi will be expected to deliver the elusive Ultimate Human Race [Comrades Marathon] title by a Hollywood Athletics Club runner and become the first male runners to accomplish that feat, even though Hollywoodbets executives have stated that there will be no pressure on them.

