Netball Proteas brace themselves for tough Aussie task at Commonwealth

The South African senior netball squad will be facing its toughest test yet at the 2026 Commonwealth Games when they take to centre court against defending champions Australia on Wednesday night in Glasgow, Scotland.

Both teams have been enjoying a three-match winning streak in Pool A, having each won three games in a row.

The Spar Proteas won their opening match when they beat their African counterparts, Malawi, 65-44, then went on to make history by walloping hapless Tonga 96-42 – their new Commonwealth Games scoring record after breaking the previous record of 92 goals set at the 2022 Birmingham Games.

Coach Jenny van Dyk’s side continued their winning momentum and thrashed Northern Ireland 78-30 in what was their third group match on Tuesday.

The Northern Irelanders initially scored first from the centre pass, but the South Africans responded quickly to keep the score close and won all quarters to secure victory for the third consecutive time.

Aussies look to maintain unbeaten streak

However, the Proteas face a very strong Australian side that will also be looking to maintain their unbeaten run and ultimately go all the way to defend their crown on Sunday.

The Aussie Diamonds opened their account with a commanding 99-38 win over Tonga, followed by an impressive 66-47 victory against England, and cruised past Malawi with a 68-32 win.

So, all staunch netball fans have every reason to be excited about the blockbuster encounter between the Proteas and Australia, given their form at the Games.

For South Africa, coach Van Dyk will hope her side continues to display their quality, with the likes of Refiloe Nketsa, Kamogelo Maseko, Elmere van der Berg and captain Khanyisa Chawane expected to carry the team.

Other players who have proven to be key have been Owethu Ngubane at goal attack, Tarle Mathe in the centre and Nicola Smith in the goalkeeper position.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter