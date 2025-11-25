Six Springboks named in World Rugby Men’s 15s Dream Team

World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year Malcolm Marx, fellow nominees Pieter-Steph du Toit and Ox Nche, as well as Thomas du Toit, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, and Cheslin Kolbe were named in the 2025 World Rugby Men’s 15s Dream Team on Tuesday.

The South African Rugby Union (Saru) president, Mark Alexander, congratulated the half-dozen for their efforts.

All six players delivered stand-out performances on the international stage this season, in which the Springboks have won 11 out of 13 tests to date, with their final fixture of the year being against Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Boks successfully defended the Castle Lager Rugby Championship title, as well as the Freedom Cup and Nelson Mandela Challenge Plate trophies.

They also won all three matches in the Castle Lager Incoming Series in July to add to victories against Japan, France, Italy, and Ireland on the Castle Lager Outgoing Tour, which saw them retain the top spot on the world rankings going into their closing match of the season.

“I’d like to extend a heartfelt congratulations to Malcolm, Pieter-Steph, Ox, Thomas, Sacha and Cheslin on behalf of SA Rugby and the entire country for being named to the Dream Team,” Alexander said on the Saru website.

“They have all played exceptionally well this season and deserve this honour. Having your name included in this team is a significant accomplishment, particularly considering that it includes the world’s top players.

“To see six Springboks included is a testament to the quality of players we have in South Africa.”

Alexander wishes Boks luck

Alexander went on: “Making this achievement even more remarkable, Malcolm became the second South African player in a row to win the World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year award, after being nominated alongside Pieter-Steph and Ox.

“In addition, Ethan Hooker was nominated for the World Rugby Breakthrough Men’s 15s Player of the Year award. As SA Rugby, we could not be prouder of them and the entire Springbok team.

“The Springboks are a true symbol of what we can achieve as a country and as a team when everyone works together.

“It is a brotherhood more than anything else, and I would like to congratulate coach Rassie Erasmus, his coaching staff, and the management team for ensuring that the players remain the best versions of themselves on and off the field.”

Alexander also congratulated the Springboks on their season and wished them luck in their last Test.

“Once again, the Springboks have had a remarkable season, with only two defeats in 13 matches. To retain the top place on the world rankings in such a competitive year is exceptional.”

Nche, Marx, Pieter-Steph du Toit, and Kolbe were among the seven Springboks named to the 2024 Dream Team, along with Eben Etzebeth, Damian de Allende, and Jesse Kriel.

World Rugby Men’s 15s Dream Team:

Will Jordan (NZ)

14 Cheslin Kolbe (SA)

13 Huw Jones (Scotland)

12 Len Ikitau (Australia)

11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey (France)

10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (SA)

9 Cam Roigard (NZ)

8 Harry Wilson (Aus)

7 Tom Curry (England)

6 Pieter-Steph du Toit (SA)

5 Tadhg Beirne (Ireland)

4 Maro Itoje (England)

3 Thomas du Toit (SA)

2 Malcolm Marx (SA)

1 Ox Nche (SA)

