Netball Proteas regroup as they gear up for Commonwealth Games

It’s yet to be seen whether this current group of netball players will finally be able to deliver a major global trophy or at least get closer, as the Spar Proteas are set to regroup before the Glasgow Commonwealth Games later this month.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper