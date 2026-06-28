Sports

Netball Proteas regroup as they gear up for Commonwealth Games

By Sunday World
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ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 12: Khanyisa Chawane of the Proteas during the International Test Match in the series between Australia Diamonds and South Africa Proteas at Adelaide Entertainment Centre on October 12, 2025 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

It’s yet to be seen whether this current group of netball players will finally be able to deliver a major global trophy or at least get closer, as the Spar Proteas are set to regroup before the Glasgow Commonwealth Games later this month.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • It’s yet to be seen whether this current group of netball players will finally be able to deliver a major global trophy or at least get closer, as the Spar Proteas are set to regroup before the Glasgow Commonwealth Games later this month.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Siyasanga Monoalibe.

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