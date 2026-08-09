SMSA puts stiff measures to address safety, chaos

Stadium Management SA (SMSA) CEO Bertie Grobbelaar has confirmed that multiple plans have been put in place to beef up security, address overcapacity at stadiums, and tackle counterfeit tickets, stating that the only thing left is implementation.
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- Stadium Management SA CEO Bertie Grobbelaar confirmed multiple plans are in place to enhance security, manage stadium overcapacity, and tackle counterfeit tickets, with only implementation left.
- SMSA manages FNB Stadium, Orlando Arena, and Dobsonville Stadium, and introduced a digital ticketing platform called MyTicket last season to avoid access delays and counterfeit tickets.
- Grobbelaar noted that traffic congestion outside stadiums, not just late arrivals, contributes to fans arriving late for games.
- Parking tickets will be sold again this season with increased traffic management support to address congestion, following success at the last Soweto derby.
- Discussions have been held with Rea Vaya and Gautrain to increase derby tickets and introduce a combined ticket pricing system including transport from Park Stadium to improve fan access and scanning.