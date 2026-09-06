A new Bafana Bafana era begins under charismatic Pitso Mosimane

After taking almost a two-year sabbatical from being in the dugout dishing out tactics and wreaking havoc on opponents, the great Pitso Mosimane has finally returned to the coaching scene.

And what better way could he have done it than by becoming a Bafana Bafana coach? Mosimane returns for a second stint as Bafana Bafana coach 14 years later.

After that unsuccessful tenure, he comes back with abundant experience, boasting a rich trophy cabinet, about 20 major competition medals and even an honorary doctorate the University of Johannesburg bestowed on him.

Just as SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan said after unveiling Jingles at Safa House: Let the Pitso era begin!

Surely the three-time CAF Champions League coach is thinking he has much unfinished business to tend to and some scores to settle at Bafana.

READ: Pitso’s back — and he’s already shaking up Bafana

What does the new coach bring to the table?

Between now and when Safa fired him in 2012, Mosimane has accumulated immense success, including claiming the title of Most Successful Coach in South Africa for his accolades locally and abroad.

The question of what exactly he brings to the table is somewhat rhetorical but it must be answered nonetheless. The 62-year-old comes with pedigree, a winning mentality, an aura and a big character, among many other good things associated with him.

Despite not having a solid track record as far as national team football is concerned, Mosimane’s experience and knowledge from his previous voyage will benefit not only Bafana but South African football too.

Who is Musi Matlaba and Kabelo Rangoaga in his technical team?

In modern football, coaches usually travel with their own technical team personnel. Mosimane is no different. He is always flanked by two of his trusted lieutenants, Musi Matlaba and Kabelo Rangoaga.

The duo have been with Mosimane at Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Ahly and Al Ahli Saudi, among other clubs in the Gulf region. Matlaba is a high-profile performance analyst who joined Mosimane’s backroom staff in 2013.

Matlaba has since travelled the world with the revered coach and they have enjoyed a lot of success together. It is the same story with Rangoaga, who serves as a fitness and conditioning coach. He has been an integral part of Mosimane’s technical team for more than a decade.

READ: Yanela Mbuthuma makes Pitso Mosimane Bafana prelim squad

The mandate Danny Jordaan has set for Mosimane

For any job or project in football, coaches are usually given mandates by the powers that be. That is no different for Jingles.

Safa president Danny Jordaan has publicly pronounced all the targets that should be achieved by 2030. Jordaan listed the Pamoja Africa Cup of Nations next year and the new African Nations League but made it clear that Mosimane must ensure Bafana qualify for the 2020 Fifa World Cup.

“2030 is a major objective for Safa. It’s the World Cup, which will be held in Portugal, Spain and Morocco, which will be the second time that the World Cup will be on the African continent,” Jordaan said.

Fortunately, Jingles has also set similar targets for himself. He says his main goal is to improve the standard that his predecessor, Hugo Broos, set.

Mosimane has started preparing for the upcoming Afcon qualifier matches, against Guinea and Eritrea, later this month. He released his preliminary squad on Friday, with several new and exciting names on the list.