Abdeslam Ouaddou provides an update on Bucs star Mohau Nkota

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has provided an update on new addition Mohau Nkota, stating that the returning star is still being assessed by the medical team.

“Nkota is still with the medical team and undergoing treatment because he had an injury at his previous club [Al Ettifaq]. But I hope to have him ready and fit in the next four weeks or so,” Ouaddou told the media during a press conference at the Orlando Stadium on Friday.

Nkota returned to his former club on a season-long loan recently, after spending a season in the Saudi Pro League with Al Ettifaq.

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Pirates banking on Nkota’s return

Ouaddou will be hoping that the 21-year-old will be a good addition, especially with the club having ambitions to retain their Betway Premiership and challenge for the CAF Champions League this season.

Pirates are currently wrapping up their preparations for their Champions League First Preliminary Round Second Leg encounter against La Cure Waves of Mauritius on Saturday.

The two sides head into the tie level, following their goalless first leg last week, as a win for Pirates will be key if they are to advance to the Second Preliminary Round and ultimately progress to the Group Stages of the competition.

Ouaddou demands attacking response

Ahead of the must-win clash against La Cure, Ouaddou emphasised the importance of scoring goals and getting a positive result at home, as they are looking to advance to the next round of the competition.

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“The plan was to go to Mauritius, get a result, and to at least score a goal, but we couldn’t. But we will have our chance here at home to get a result so that we can go through to the next stage,” Ouaddou said.

“We will definitely display an attacking performance and profile of players tomorrow, because we have been preparing very well for this game,” Ouaddou added.

The game between the two sides is scheduled to get underway at 3pm at the Orlando Stadium.