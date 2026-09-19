Al Ahli’s Ivan Toney promises to damage Downs defence in Fifa Cup clash

Al Ahli Saudi talisman Ivan Toney has sent out a strong message to Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of their Fifa Intercontinental Cup clash, saying that he will damage their defence and score goals to leave South Africa victorious.

Sundowns and Al Ahli will meet in what will be a much-anticipated encounter at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The game is scheduled to get underway at 3pm.

Ahli have been blowing hot and cold so far this season, but Toney’s form has not been affected, as he has scored 10 goals and provided one assist in seven league games.

Toney relishing Sundowns challenge

Speaking to the media at Loftus ahead of the game on Friday, the England international striker said he has heard a lot of good things about Sundowns, but will bring his A-game to destabilise them and continue their journey in the competition.

READ: Who are Al Ahli, and what can Sundowns expect from the Saudi giants?

“I have heard a lot about this team [Sundowns]. I know that they score a lot of goals and are a good team,” Toney said.

“I heard people when we were walking around that they win the majority of their games, but that is exactly what excites me more about playing against them, and hopefully we can damage their defence and score some goals to win the game,” he added.

Pusic praises Sundowns’ style

Al Ahli coach Marino Pusic also got an opportunity to speak about their opponent and what they expect on Saturday.

“Sundowns are a team that has been together for a long time, and you can see it in everything that they do during matches,” Pusic said.

READ: Pitso Mosimane ‘emotional’ as former clubs Sundowns and Al Ahli set to collide

“They are a team with a playmaking style as well, which makes them very good and attractive to watch, which is the most interesting part to see or witness when we meet them.

“So, they are an interesting and good opponent, but we are equally good, so I can assure you that it is going to be a good game of football.”

Route to the final

The winner of the game will lift the Fifa African-Asian-Pacific Cup and advance to the final of the International Cup, where they will face either Mexican club Toluca or the team that will win the Copa Libertadores in South America in the semifinal.

Should Sundowns manage to reach the next round and win their semifinal, they will then set up a meeting with European champions Paris Saint-Germain, who are the holders of the Intercontinental Cup and have automatically qualified for the final.