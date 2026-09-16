‘Back Pitso and forget the Broos era’, says Augusto Palacios

Veteran coach and development guru Augusto Palacios has urged South Africans to fully support new Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane and not compare him with Hugo Broos.

Mosimane was recently appointed as Broos’ successor and made his sensational return to the Bafana helm 14 years later.

With Broos reviving Bafana in his five-year stint and setting the bar high with all the success he attained, Mosimane is expected to take over the baton and take the standard of the national team even higher.

First, by qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and possibly winning it, and ensuring that Bafana secure qualification for the 2030 Fifa World Cup.

READ: Who’ll get the nod and who’ll likely get the chop in Pitsos Bafana squad?

A call for unity behind the new coach

Speaking to Sunday World during a wide-ranging interview at his home in Bryanston, Palacios pleaded with South Africans to not make the mistake of putting pressure on Mosimane, as he will need all the support to achieve greatness at Bafana Bafana.

“I followed his career as a coach, and he achieved a lot of success that is difficult to achieve for many coaches. So, him being back as the Bafana Bafana coach is a good opportunity because of his experience, and he knows South African players,” Palacios said.

“Yes, he comes back at a time when the bar has been set high by Hugo Broos, and competitions like the Afcon and World Cup are tough. But with his knowledge and support, he has what it takes to be successful.

“People should move away from always criticising and questioning the coach’s decisions on who he calls and does not call up to the squad. We must allow the coach to select players that he believes in.

“And also, we must not compare him with Broos. The Broos era is now done and all in the past. He went to the Afcon and the World Cup. But now it is Pitso’s time, and he must be given the support because, by doing so, he will achieve. After all, he has the capacity and knowledge to do so.”

READ: Pitso shapes Bafana Bafana for the upcoming Afcon challenge

A relationship that dates back decades

Reminiscing about the time spent with Mosimane and his relationship with the well-travelled coach, the 74-year-old said he developed a good relationship with Jingles when he first handed him his debut at Bafana.

“When I was at Bafana Bafana [in the early 1990s], I used to communicate with embassies, and one day I saw the name ‘Pitso Mosimane’ in Greece, and I said, ‘But this is a South African name.

“And then I discovered that he used to play for Jomo Cosmos. I called him up to the squad, and he scored his first and only goal for the national team on his debut against Mauritius [in the 1993 Afcon qualifier]. From there onwards, we had a very good relationship with him,” Palacios added.

Mosimane will be on the touchline for the first time on his return, when Bafana host Guinea in their Afcon Qualifier at the Orlando Stadium next Saturday.