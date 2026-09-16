Who’ll get the nod and who’ll likely get the chop in Pitso’s Bafana squad?

The Bafana Bafana squad announcement for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers is imminent, and the new era under renowned coach, Pitso Mosimane is nearing.

From the preliminary squad that Mosimane released about a week ago, everyone is wondering which players are likely to make the team, which ones will be omitted, and which new faces will form part of Bafana’s fresh start.

Mosimane is set to trim his squad later this week, with the team expected to report for camp by Sunday to prepare for the 2027 Afcon qualifier matches against Guinea and Eritrea.

The first game against Guinea will be next Saturday at the Orlando Stadium. The following week, they will travel to entertain Eritrea at a venue yet to be confirmed.

READ: Pitso shapes Bafana Bafana for the upcoming Afcon challenge

Likely to get the nod

Like any other team, there are players who are sure-fire cases and always first on a coach’s list. At Bafana, those players include captain Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena, Aubrey Modiba, Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng.

Thapelo Maseko and the young defensive duo of Ime Okon and Olwethu Makhanya also look like they will join those players, as their individual performances at club level are just too hard to ignore.

Sipho Chaine will certainly be there, with Ricardo Goss no longer a first-choice goalkeeper, following his return to Mamelodi Sundowns after his loan spell from Siwelele.

New era’s new faces

Cemran Dansin, Lebone Seema and Cassius Mailula are the first three names that come to mind, as the trio has had a dream start to their respective campaigns.

Dansin has been shown trust by Abdeslam Ouaddou at Orlando Pirates, with the coach giving him the responsibility in the absence of experienced players like Makhehlene Makhaula and Kabelo Dlamini.

The 21-year-old has since been impressive, and his inclusion in the preliminary squad is proof of that. Meanwhile Seema has hit the ground running since joining the Buccaneers at the start of last season, and has owned his right centre-back role.

READ: A new Bafana Bafana era begins under charismatic Pitso Mosimane

His consistency makes it difficult for Mosimane to ignore, and should he continue at this rate, that defensive position will be highly contested, with Makhanya, Okon and others also performing well in Europe.

Mailula promises to be the answer and return with nothing but goals, something that Bafana has been missing in the past. Mailula has scored four goals in all competitions so far this season in 11 appearances.

Likely to get the chop

I have never been a football coach in my life, and having to omit certain players and maybe having to call some of them to explain why they have not made the final squad has to be one of the difficult parts of the job.

Without getting too much into detail, the likes of Thabang Matuludi, Brooklyn Poggenpoel, Shandre Campbell, Yanela Mbuthuma, Khulumani Ndamane, and striker Lyle Foster are the players who seemingly don’t stand a chance of getting into Mosimane’s final team, at least not for now.