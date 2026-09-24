Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane not fazed by Guinea’s big-name players

Apart from being wary of the threat Guinea poses, Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane says he is not fazed by their big-name players, as he has confidence in his side’s quality.

Bafana host Guinea in their first 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group D qualifier at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Beware the Guinea threat

“They have a top striker [Serhou Guirassy], playing for Borussia Dortmund and scoring goals. We must make sure we deal with his aerial strength,” Mosimane said early this week during a press conference.

“They have players in Saudi Arabia [defender Mory Konate and midfielders Seydouba Cisse and Morlaye Sylla], another one is in Poland [striker Lamine Diaby Fadiga], and another at Girona [midfielder Lass Kourouma].

“You know West African teamsheets. But the Cup of Nations has told you that it is not about where you play; it is about what happens on the pitch. Our Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates boys can show what they can do.

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“Sundowns are champions of Africa, and they beat the champions of Asia [Sundowns beat Al Ahli Saudi 2-1 in their Fifa Intercontinental Cup tie last weekend],” he added.

Squad boost for Bafana

Mosimane received a massive boost as he wraps up his preparations, as the overseas-based contingent joined the rest of the players in camp. Puso Dithejane, Relebohile Mofokeng, Shandre Campbell, Ime Okon and Sphephelo Sithole were all spotted in Bafana training through the SA Football Association (Safa) media team.

Olwethu Makhanya and Thapelo Maseko are also said to have arrived and are part of the camp, despite not being captured on the Safa social media.

Guinea touches down

Guinea has also landed in South Africa and is also underway with their preparations for the much-anticipated Afcon qualifier encounter. The game is scheduled to get underway at 3pm on Saturday.