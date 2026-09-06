Bonus betrayal: Bafana threaten go-slow

It is almost two months since the 2026 Fifa World Cup concluded, but Bafana Bafana players and staff are yet to receive their bonuses from the SA Football Association (Safa).

The players are allegedly planning to stage a go-slow before the upcoming camp for the 2027 Afcon qualifiers against Guinea, Eritrea and Egypt.

A team member who reached out to Sunday World is up in arms and wants Safa to pay what is due to them.

After new coach Pitso Mosimane announced his preliminary squad for the upcoming camp, the players are crying foul that another camp is due to start next week even though they have not been paid for participating in the World Cup.

READ: Bafana players hold Safa to ransom with 50% Afcon bonuses demand

Sunday World understands that Fifa transferred the funds to Safa about six weeks ago, a week after the global showpiece concluded.

“We have not been paid our World Cup monies … Safa received the money from Fifa a week after the World Cup ended, which was about six weeks ago,” the source, who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation, told Sunday World.

“Safa then promised us that the money would be sent to us last week but until this day, we have not been paid, including coach Hugo Broos and the whole technical staff.”

Before the World Cup, Sunday World reported that the 26 Bafana players who travelled to the Americas were said to have been promised a hefty R2 million in bonus money for the three group-stage matches. With Bafana advancing to the Last 32, the money went up to around R2.5m each from their R65m share.

Safa received $12m (R218m for Bafana’s participation in the group stages and qualifying for the Last 32, plus a$2.5m (R41m) upfront preparation fee from Fifa. In total, Safa received about R259m from Fifa.

READ: Ten days to go as the clock ticks ahead of Safa presidential elections

Broos is due to receive 10%, or R21.8m, and former Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele 5%, or R8m.

The rest of the technical staff were said to be sharing the other 2%, with 50% going to Safa, which will apparently be used for football development and administration. Mosimane announced his preliminary squad on Friday and is expected to name the final team in the coming days.

Sunday World reached out to the SA Football Players Union. It said it was investigating and would comment after it had gathered evidence. Efforts to reach Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao over the phone were unsuccessful.