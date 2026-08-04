Calculators out as Banyana prepare for must-win game at Wafcon

It is that time once again when South Africans must take out their calculators, as Banyana Banyana gear up for their final Group B clash against Burkina Faso at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

Banyana must win their game against Burkina Faso and rely on Ivory Coast in the other game to win against Tanzania if they are to advance to the knockout stages of the competition. Both matches kick off at 10 pm (SA time).

Banyana are currently languishing at the bottom of their group with one point after two matches. They lost their opening clash against Tanzania and produced a hard-fought 2-2 draw last week against the Ivorians, when Hildah Magaia scored a late equaliser to salvage a point for the South Africans.

‘It is probably a final for us’

So, with the draw handing Banyana a lifeline as far as their Wafcon and qualifying for the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Brazil next year, a win for coach Desiree Ellis’ side on Tuesday night is non-negotiable.

Read More: Banyana Wafcon qualification out of their hands

Ahead of the crucial encounter, Ellis conceded that playing against the West Africans is like a final, and they must win and hope the other result favours them.

“Burkina Faso are not here by fluke, but we must focus on ourselves. We must control play from the first whistle – we can only control what we can control. We have prepared well, and we will be ready to give the best we can; we know what is at stake,” Ellis said.

“It is probably the final for us; if we don’t get the result we require, it’s the end of the road. We have been in similar positions before, and I believe we have players with enough experience to get us over the line.

“Yes, there will be pressure, but we have never doubted ourselves, and we can draw inspiration from the fact that we have done it before.”

‘We must focus on this match’

Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart echoed Ellis’ words and stated that even though the team is under pressure to deliver, they are excited as they have a lot more to fight for.

“I don’t think we realised how much it was going to take for us to be where we are; mentally, we didn’t expect it,” Swart said.

“We are ready. We can’t talk about the past; we must focus on this match. It is going to take everything from us to get a result. Our spirit has never faltered despite the results.

“I am excited because it is going to be a battle; it is what we would call the group of death. It will be a tough match, and both teams are under pressure, but then again, sometimes pressure is what we need to do well because it is part of the game,” she added.

Read More: Disappointed Desiree Ellis confident Banyana can bounce back at Wafcon