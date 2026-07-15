Desiree Ellis, Banyana report for camp ahead of crucial Wafcon

Coach Desiree Ellis and Banyana Banyana reported for camp as they resumed their preparations for the crucial Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco in two weeks.

Banyana are set to open their Group B Wafcon campaign against Tanzania at the Moulay Rachid Stadium on July 27.

The tournament is crucial for Ellis and her side because it will also provide an opportunity for them to qualify automatically for the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup in Brazil, should they reach the semifinals of the Wafcon.

Preliminary squad revealed

Ellis has already revealed the preliminary squad; however, she will have to trim it down to 23 players on Thursday, with some major omissions expected.

“It was a long process to get the 31 preliminary squad members all together, and it was not easy because there are so many players out there who are raising their hands for an opportunity,” Ellis said during a media open day at the UJ Campus training grounds in Auckland Park.

“But we were satisfied with the preliminary selection we made, with the mix of youth and experienced players. But the process of selecting the final squad is more difficult, and unfortunately, we must make the tough decisions as coaches.

“We just must make sure we get the mix right on the versatility and in covering all positions in case of any eventualities. So, adaptability will be key, and we will need players who can cover every base in our team.”

Mbane in prelim squad

Notable names that have made it into Ellis’ prelim squad include experienced defender Bambanani Mbane, dribbling wizard Linda Motlhalo, captain Refiloe Jane, striker Thembi Kgatlana, and goalkeeping duo Andile Dlamini and Kaylin Swart, among others.

Some of the youngsters who will be knocking on that door will be Cimone Sauls, Zoe October, and Ronnel Donnelly, who recently recovered from a long-term injury.

“We had a meeting with the younger players in the group, just to tell them about the team and the standard at Banyana Banyana, but I think they are now aware of what is expected from them,” Mbane said.

“This is not us putting them under pressure, but they must come on board and help contribute towards the success of the team.”